Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 151,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Invitae by 154.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $670,587.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

