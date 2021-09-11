IoTeX Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $599.53 million and $37.97 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.67 or 0.00397014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00059825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00161874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

