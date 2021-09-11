IQeon One Day Volume Reaches $485,200.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003924 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $9.82 million and $485,200.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00163997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043743 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

