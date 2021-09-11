IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will post $3.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.46 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.61 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.11.

NYSE IQV opened at $260.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $265.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.