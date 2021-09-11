IRISnet Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.84 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. IRISnet has a market cap of $147.45 million and approximately $23.84 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00069587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00181553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,260.85 or 0.99869230 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.98 or 0.07122628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.81 or 0.00860136 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,037,216,048 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,728,251 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.