iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 232,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,586 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,994,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,643,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 53,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,306. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34.

