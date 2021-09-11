iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Raised by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after buying an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,510,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after buying an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after buying an additional 586,701 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $64.19 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01.

