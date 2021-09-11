iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 393,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,475. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15.

