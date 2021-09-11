iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stake Boosted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of USXF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.63. 98,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,796. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $38.44.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.