iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Cut by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,709,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,666. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

