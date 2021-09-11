iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lessened by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $112.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

