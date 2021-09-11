iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Holdings Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 174,622 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 107,603 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 167,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMIN opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

