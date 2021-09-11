iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $41.82. Approximately 1,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.