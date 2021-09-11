iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 130.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 979.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 260,074 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16,612.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 240,883 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 227,900 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

