iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 130.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

EWL stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

