iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348,158 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 2.34% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $288,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

IWO traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.26. 326,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,361. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

