iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,748. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.31.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

