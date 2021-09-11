iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$31.97 and last traded at C$31.97. Approximately 13,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 27,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.66.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.