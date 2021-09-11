J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

