J. Scott Burrows Sells 7,000 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.86. The company had a trading volume of 911,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,957. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The company has a market cap of C$21.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.33%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

