Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,593,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

