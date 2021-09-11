JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

JDSPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

