Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $12.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.42. 289,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.63 and a 200-day moving average of $402.79. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

