Jetcoin (JET) Reaches Market Cap of $451,362.46

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $451,362.46 and $70,981.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00161427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.