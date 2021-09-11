Jobchain (JOB) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $3,584.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00059788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00162592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043815 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,555,898,141 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

