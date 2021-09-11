John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $150.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $152.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $783,235. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

