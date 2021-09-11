Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

JOUT stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $79.13 and a one year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

