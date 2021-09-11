JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.36. 8,311,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,731,022. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.93 and a 200-day moving average of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

