JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000.

JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. 2,296,739 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

