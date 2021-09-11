Juggernaut Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $30.97 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00162668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043718 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

