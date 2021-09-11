JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0242

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. JulSwap has a market cap of $13.51 million and $359,633.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00179865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.92 or 0.99945565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.06 or 0.07091563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00902867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,167,136 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.