Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 25,813 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 168.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,813 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Align Technology worth $25,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 173,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 60.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $720.67 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.44 and a 52 week high of $735.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

