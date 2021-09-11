Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.56 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,392 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

