Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $18.12 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 153,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Discover Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $120.49 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

