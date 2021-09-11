Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 31,896 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $257.55 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $225.47 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.43 and a 200-day moving average of $284.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.92.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

