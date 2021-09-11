Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 9,649 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 664.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 27.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after acquiring an additional 403,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $204.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.30.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

