JUST (JST) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. JUST has a market capitalization of $184.37 million and approximately $237.14 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0816 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00129563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00183156 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,516.44 or 1.00132683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.24 or 0.07130488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.00868684 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.