JustBet (WINR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,591.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1,591.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00069587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00181553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,260.85 or 0.99869230 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.98 or 0.07122628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.81 or 0.00860136 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

