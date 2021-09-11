Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.26% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 129,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,224. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -162.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.63. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

