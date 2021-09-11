Kalmar (KALM) Achieves Market Cap of $8.16 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00006094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $67,160.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00066640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00131876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00184966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.83 or 1.00308133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.81 or 0.07165579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.73 or 0.00889673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,936,133 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

