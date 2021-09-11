Kalmar (KALM) Market Cap Reaches $8.44 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00006336 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded down 16% against the dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $8.44 million and approximately $87,744.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,936,133 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

