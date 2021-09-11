KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 137.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 155,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,689. The company has a market capitalization of $493.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.