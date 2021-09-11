KARMA Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $33.99 million and approximately $201.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KARMA has traded up 143.4% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006075 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00051265 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

