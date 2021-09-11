Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,312 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.79 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $437.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.21.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. Research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

