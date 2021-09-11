Keep3rV1 Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $83.34 million and $44.32 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $416.68 or 0.00923229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00059392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00161100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043360 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.