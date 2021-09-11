Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.95.

KEYUF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

KEYUF stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. Keyera has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

