KickToken Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00059985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00161964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00043840 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,492,960,046 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.