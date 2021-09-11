Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0001

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $163.77 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00065290 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00086929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00107736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00129193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00183478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014005 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

