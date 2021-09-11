Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Kirby worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kirby by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 264,837 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $51.41 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

