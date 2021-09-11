Klaytn (KLAY) Price Hits $1.36 on Major Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $102.72 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00069539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00129175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00181095 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,336.14 or 1.00088442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.10 or 0.07113409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.76 or 0.00911247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.10 or 0.00903161 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,668,814,883 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,591,940 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

